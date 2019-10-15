Who said what at 2020 Tour de France unveiling

Paris (AFP) - AFP's selected quotes from the 2020 Tour de France unveiling ceremony:

The home hope

French hope Thibaut Pinot on the decisive individual time trial in his home region.

"If I had been able to draw the time-trial out myself on a map, this would have been it."

The mastermind

Ineos principal Dave Brailsford was one of the few undaunted by the 29 mountains on the 2020 itinerary.

"I wouldn't really call it that mountainous, for me it's more hilly, and if you really look at it the difficulties are spread out over the three weeks."

The champion

The 22-year-old Colombian Egan Bernal was as polite as ever, refusing to put himself forward as an obvious Ineos starter.

"It does look like a good course for me, but I can't just come here without talking to the team and deciding which of the riders is best suited to which Tour. I have an open mind. Maybe it'll be Giro-Tour, maybe Giro-Vuelta, anything is possible."

The 2019 hero

After being given a standing ovation by the 3000 spectators in the auditorium Julian Alaphilippe looked back on an eventful 2019 Tour where he had the overall lead for 14 days.

"Suddenly I was the leader and everyone started dreaming, even me, I'd be pedalling away thinking more and more about it. 2020 will be different, but honestly I just can't wait."

The organiser

Tour de France chief Christian Prudhomme after unearthing an old ski-piste maintenance road that will give bad dreams to Tour competitors.

"It's the prototype for the 21st century mountain we have been looking for. It has a succession of ruptures and breaks with rapidly changing inclines each one worse than the last one. For the pure climbers, it's a dream come true."

The four-time champion

A heavily limping British Ineos rider Chris Froome on his struggle to get fit for the 2020 Tour after his horror crash in May left him with a broken leg, elbow and fractured vertebrae.

"First of all I have to get fit. It's impossible to say right now, in a month or two we'll see if I can. Things are going quickly and I'm healing well so far. So it's very positive all round."