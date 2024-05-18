Sahith Theegala's crazy 10th hole: Two drops, a trash can and an SUV

Scottie Scheffler had the craziest day.

Sahith Theegala arguably had the craziest hole.

Trying to stay within striking distance of leader Xander Schauffele late Friday afternoon at the PGA Championship, Theegala carded a wild bogey at the par-5 10th hole, which included two free drops, a shot from the cart path that hit a tree, a hospitality area, a trash can, an SUV and ultimately, and somehow, just one dropped shot.

Let’s start with the drive. Theegala double-crossed a driver and immediately dropped his club as his ball sailed left and into the trees, near a hospitality area.

That’s where the first instance of free relief was taken, with Theegala choosing to drop on a path.

From there, hitting his second shot from still over 300 yards out, Theegala tried to thread some trees, but his ball caught one large trunk and took a hard ricochet into hospitality before coming to rest next to a trash can.

Theegala received a free drop for the second time, though just steps from Theegala’s nearest point of relief were a tall post and a silver SUV, parked there presumably for advertising. The ESPN+ announced for featured groups stated that Theegala wanted to move the SUV, though the vehicle ultimately stayed put. A rules official did move the post for Theegala, who dropped and then hit his third shot 211 yards and into a greenside bunker.

Theegala blasted his fourth shot out to 12 feet, missed the putt and then rolled in a shortie for bogey to drop back to 9 under. He’d later get that shot back with birdie at No. 12, and after a second-round, 4-under 67, Theegala is just two shots shy of Schauffele’s leading mark of 12 under.