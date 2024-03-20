Saguaro promotes Darius Kelly to be next head football coach

Mar. 19—Saguaro High School has announced it has promoted defensive backs and wide receivers coach Darius Kelly to be the next head football coach.

The move comes just over a month after former coach Zak Hill left for ALA Gilbert North before becoming an assistant coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

"We are excited to announce Darius Kelly will be our next Saguaro Sabercats Head Football Coach," Saguaro Athletic Director Matt Harris said in a press release Tuesday evening. "Darius has a passion for football and developing players to excel on and off the field."

Kelly was a standout football player at Buena High School in southern Arizona before going on to play at Pima Community College in Tucson. After junior college, he earned a scholarship to play at Syracuse.

Following his playing career, he returned to Buena to become an assistant coach and was later hired as an assistant at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. He returned to Tucson where he was named the head coach at Catalina Foothills, a program that had roughly 40 players at the time of his arrival due to transfer.

Kelly quickly rebuilt the program in two seasons and coached the Tucson Sidewinders, a junior college alternate for a season before he was hired on to help coach defensive backs and wide receivers at Saguaro under Hill.

Kelly now becomes the third head coach in as many years for Saguaro, a program that had long tenured coaches in John Sanders and Jason Mohns leading up to the 2023 season.

Hill was hired to replace Mohns, and despite a down regular season by Saguaro terms, the Sabercats caught fire at the right time and went on to win the 6A Conference championship. Just two months after the championship win, Hill announced he had accepted an associate athletic director role with ALA Gilbert North to coach under Ty Detmer, who, at the time, had just been reassigned to the Gilbert campus from ALA Queen Creek.

The ink on Hill's contract didn't dry before the Seahawks called and flew him out to hire him as an analyst.

But in the lieu of uncertainty for Saguaro, Harris and the hiring committee believe they found the right coach for the job.

"We look forward to having his elite leadership and guidance for our student-athletes in our state championship football program and know he will make an immediate and long-lasting positive impact in our school and community," Harris wrote. "Coach Kelly will meet with our returning players and staff tomorrow morning to share his vision and core values to continue to build upon the Saguaro Football legacy."

