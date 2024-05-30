Saguaro football players leaving at unprecedented rate

One after another after another after another have left.

Since December, after Scottsdale Saguaro won the 6A title, there have been so many changes in the football program that it's hard to keep track.

Several top players, the latest of whom are Arizona State-commit Dajon Hinton (to Chandler Hamilton) and offensive lineman Bryce Pollard (Peoria Centennial), have left Saguaro, which for years has been considered one of the top destination schools for football in the open-enrollment era of Arizona high school sports.

Saguaro defensive back Dajon Hinton (20) during a spring practice at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale on April 25, 2023.

Hinton on Monday posted a new profile photo on X with the Chandler Hamilton Huskies mascot, tagging Hamilton coach Travis Dixon.

The same day, Bryce Pollard's dad confirmed with The Arizona Republic that Bryce will be transferring to Centennial. Pollard was an anchor on the offensive line.

In a direct message to The Republic on social media, Hinton, one of the state's top 2025 prospects, who is a standout at both wide receiver and defensive back, said, "A lot of change happened and it hit the team critically."

Saguaro's Dajon Hinton (20) runs with the ball as Basha's Miles Lockhart (1) comes in for the tackle during their Open Division State Championship at ASU Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 10, 2022.

"I love Sag and I have nothing but love for Saguaro, coach DK, and all the admin there, but I have to do what’s best for me," Hinton added. "It's not the same Sag I came to as a 14-year-old. For my senior year, I want to compete at a high level and in the end win an Open championship. There’s no doubt in my mind that Hamilton is the perfect fit."

Hamilton has a new coach in Travis Dixon, the quarterback of Hamilton's back-to-back state championship teams in the early 2000s.

Dixon earlier in spring football was greeted by three former Saguaro players, including running back Jacob Brown, a bullish 2027 player, who played a key role in the Sabercats' run to the 6A championship.

During the Christmas break, 2026 safety Seth Zues, one of the top recruits in the state, transferred to Open state champion Peoria Liberty. Tight end/wide receiver Kamden Segall, who played a significant role at Saguaro last season, left for Liberty.

Promising young quarterback Will Mencl, a 2027 prospect, who started one varsity game last season for injured senior Mason Bray, transferred to Chandler.

Saguaro also lost 2025 linebacker/long snapper Owen Pimbert, who transferred to Phoenix Pinnacle during spring break. He had 106 tackles on last season's Saguaro team.

Not just players, but also coaches leaving

Not long after Darius Kelly was chosen to be the next head football coach, four members of last year's coaching staff, including longtime offensive line coach Mark Martinez and defensive backs coach Bryant Westbrook, left to join Phoenix Brophy Prep coach Jason Jewell's staff.

In the past, during the Jason Mohns era, Saguaro was on the receiving end of high-profile transfers, such as Byron Murphy, twins Hayden and Hogan Hatten, brothers Kyle and Connor Soelle, and quarterback Devon Dampier.

Now, marquee Saguaro players are leaving for other schools.

There are various factors.

In the winter, an email from the Saguaro principal was sent to some football staff and the athletic director, saying how leaders could avoid having certain words played in music, citing concerns from students complaining that it was interfering with their film class projects near that area on campus.

Twice in the email, the principal type out the "N" word that was used in the song, calling it inappropriate. That email was leaked on social media, which upset parents. The principal apologized to the parents and players in the program for typing out the racial slur, according to a Scottsdale Progress report in January.

One of the biggest factors, however, was losing Mohns following the 2022 season. That started the cracks in the foundation.

Mohns led Saguaro to six consecutive state titles, and, with a 4A school enrollment, took the Sabercats to the 2021 Open Division state championship win over Chandler. The following season, playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation, Mohns had Saguaro back in the Open final, this time losing to Chandler Basha 28-21.

Once Kenny Dillingham was hired to lead Arizona State, everybody at Saguaro knew Mohns was gone. He accepted an assistant coaching position at ASU. Even though Saguaro made a big-splash hire with former ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill, the question became, "How long is he going to stay with his coaching background entrenched in the college game?"

At the end of the 2022-23 school year, Saguaro lost high-profile offensive lineman Logan Powell, who transferred to Phoenix Brophy Prep, where he is now The Arizona Republic's No. 1 2025 football recruit.

Coaching turnover at Saguaro

Hill, whose only high school coaching experience before Saguaro was assisting on American Leadership Gilbert North's 2022 4A championship season, lasted only one year at Saguaro, a season filled with adversity due to injuries but finishing with a championship at the 6A level. It was the only time Saguaro didn't reach the eight-team Open playoff. Hill left to be an assistant athletic director and assistant football coach at ALA Gilbert North, only to accept a job with the Seattle Seahawks a week later.

Kelly, who spent only last season at Saguaro as an assistant under Hill, is now the third head coach in three years at a program spoiled by Mohns. He is bringing in almost all new assistants.

"I'm just trying to do the right things and coach them up," Kelly told The Republic on Tuesday. "Things that happened in the past, I can't control any of that. But what I can control is the future and I'm happy about the things that have been put into place in the past two months since I've been here. And we're going to continue to do that. And that's going after all of our team goals, our values, our core values, toughness, accountability, growth and trust."

Athletic Director Matt Harris feels good about the program's direction under Kelly.

"We have the right coach in place," Harris said. "He's done a phenomenal job. He's hiring elite assistant coaches. We've got some really great young kids in the program. There's no doubt we're heading back to a very good place. Obviously, we lost a little talent along the ways. But I don't think anybody's looking back. We're looking forward."

Saguaro still attracts talent. During the winter break, Scottsdale Chaparral 2026 wide receiver Tristan Armstrong, a top college recruit, transferred into Saguaro, along with Chaparral 2027 offensive lineman Phoenix Jenkins.

Hinton, who spent most of last season injured, feels he is closer to an Open championship at Hamilton.

"With adding my abilities to this team, I feel that I can grow as a player here and help others around me," he said. "Some former teammates I’ve had and even friends are there so I already feel the family connection. All in all, it was the best decision for me and my family and I can’t wait to get to work at my new school."

Coach's perspective of players leaving

Kelly holds no ill will towards those who left, accepting of them doing what they feel is best for them.

"If anybody is going to leave because of one thing, they've already made decisions to leave anyway," he said. "You can't make everybody happy. You have to make sure you're taking care of everybody as a whole.

"For me, I've been focusing on the whole program."

But it begs the question, "Is Saguaro's run as a football powerhouse over?"

Kelly, staying positive, is ready to build from the ground up.

"I think we've got a lot of young guys nobody knows about are going to step up, because of how hard they work," Kelly said. "As the year goes on, you're going to hear their names. They've been buried in a deep roster that we've had the last couple of years.

"I really am excited about young guys getting an opportunity."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Saguaro football trying to remain relevant with key players leaving