Saguaro football fallout continues with 4 assistants joining Brophy Prep staff

There has been considerable fallout in the Scottsdale Saguaro football program since capturing the 6A championship last season.

Coach Zak Hill left. Several players, including one of the state's best safeties in Zeth Thues, transferred out.

And now four assistant coaches have left to join Phoenix Brophy Prep's football coaching staff.

Brophy head coach Jason Jewell told The Arizona Republic in an email Tuesday morning that offensive line coach Mark Martinez and defensive backs coach Bryant Westbrook are among the former Saguaro staff to join him at Brophy Prep. They'll also be joined by Aaron Wiese and Nyles Outley.

Westbrook is a former NFL first-round draft pick with the Detroit Lions. Martinez was an assistant for 11 years at Saguaro, including the season it won its first Open state championship in 2021.

Jewell said that Martinez will coach the offensive line; Westbrook will coach in the secondary; Outley will coach the running backs and Wiese will coach quarterbacks.

They're joining what already was one of the top high school coaching staffs in Arizona that includes former NFL defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch.

"We are excited about this move," Jewell said. "We felt like we made an already strong coaching staff even stronger. We are committed to competing for an Open Championship and we have brought on four guys that have accomplished that. Between the four of them, they have over 30 state championship rings. Bringing on coaches with these types of accomplishments is huge for our program and for our kids.

"My first objective in hiring a coach is to hire good people, so not only are these men great coaches, they are even better people and are well respected in the coaching community. They are going to make great relationships with our players and help them achieve their goals."

Two weeks ago, Saguaro promoted assistant coach Darius Kelly to head coach.

Martinez was the interim coach after Hill left to join American Leadership Gilbert North. Then, a week later, Hill took a job as an offensive analyst with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Saguaro had three players on Monday announced they transferred to Chandler Hamilton. Included in that was sophomore running back Jacob Brown, who was offered a scholarship from Arizona State after rushing for 116 yards and two TDs on 10 carries in a 40-20 state championship win over Mesa Red Mountain.

Saguaro has won 14 state titles in the last 28 years. During Jason Mohns' tenure, the Sabercats won a state-record six championships in a row. After Saguaro lost to Chandler Basha in the Open state final two years ago, Mohns left to become an assistant coach at ASU to be part of Kenny Dillinghman's first ASU staff.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Brophy Prep putting together impressive football staff