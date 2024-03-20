Saguaro assistant Darius Kelly promoted to head football coach

Scottsdale Saguaro assistant Darius Kelly has been promoted to head football coach at Scottsdale Saguaro, Athletic Director Matt Harris announced to media in an email Tuesday night.

Kelly was an assistant under Zak Hill during Hill's one season as head coach, which led to a 6A championship.

Saguaro has been rock solid in its foundation since the the mid-2000s, winning 12 state championships since 2006. Jason Mohns led Saguaro to seven state titles between 2013 and 2021, including the Open championship in '21, before becoming an assistant coach at Arizona State last year.

"I believe the roster we have is a roster that should compete for the Open," Kelly said. "We should be competing for another championship. We have a lot of guys in the room that want to win, a lot of guys returning who want to get better.

"It's just up to us to work with the 1s, the 2s and the 3s, and bring their level of play up."

Hill, the former Arizona State and Boise State offensive coordinator, left after one season at Saguaro to become an assistant athletic director and offensive coordinator at American Leadership Academy Gilbert North, before taking a job with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.

"Darius has a passion for football and developing players to excel on and off the field," Harris said in his email to the media Tuesday night. "We look forward to having his elite leadership and guidance for our student-athletes in our state championship football program and know he will make an immediate and long-lasting positive impact in our school and community."

Kelly met with Saguaro's returning players and staff Wednesday morning to share his vision and core values to continue to build on the Saguaro football legacy.

Kelly worked with defensive backs and wide receivers last season for the Sabercats. He was helped by lead defensive backs coach Bryan Westbrook, the former Texas star and Detroit Lions defensive back, who has been part of the Saguaro staff for 14 years.

Kelly said he'll know in the next few days whether Westbrook and offensive line coach Mark Martinez, another anchor to what was a great staff under Jason Mohns before leaving to be an assistant at Arizona State, while the Sabercats racked up state titles, including the Open championship in 2021.

Kelly said in the one season at Saguaro he was able to develop strong relationships with both Westbrook and Martinez.

"The goal is to try to keep everybody, but, if not, then we move forwards and go to get the guys who want to continue to build," Kelly said. "We'll know within the next few days who is going to be here. And we'll know in the coming weeks all the places before spring ball."

Kelly played football as a receiver and defensive back at Sierra Vista Buena High, where he graduated in 2011. He played multiple positions, including running back, at Pima Community College, before moving on to Syracuse to play his final two years in college at defensive back. He started all 12 games in his last year at Syracuse.

He began coaching at his high school alma mater, working with Joe Thomas. He coached defensive backs at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He was the head coach at Tucson Catalina Foothills for two years. He was 7-5, including the shortened 2020 COVID year, when his team went 1-1. The Falcons went 4-8 during his tenure there, after replacing legendary coach Jeff Scurran.

"It's round two," Kelly said. "It's not starting over when you have a program that's had some turnover. I'm coming in with a lot more experience, and a lot more other things that are only going to make it better this time around. I'm looking forward to the new challenge."

Before coming to Saguaro, he was head coach of the Sonoran Sidewinders in Tucson, which was part of the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference.

