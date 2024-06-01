Saginaw routs Moose Jaw 7-1 to advance to Memorial Cup championship game against London

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Ethan Hay scored his second goal of the game in Saginaw's five-goal second period and the host Spirit beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-1 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup championship game Sunday night against the London Knights.

Hay also had two assists to help Saginaw rebound from a 4-2 loss to Ontario Hockey League champion London on Wednesday night in the round-robin finale. The Knights also beat the Sprit in six games in the OHL’s Western Conference championship.

Rodwin Dionicio had a goal and three assists, and Braden Hache, Owen Beck, Lincoln Moore and Sebastien Gervais also scored for Saginaw. Andrew Oke made 23 saves, and Nolan Lalonde stopped one shot in 1:29 of action.

Jagger Fircus scored for Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw. Jackson Unger stopped 30 shots.

Hache gave Saginaw a 2-1 lead at 1:53 of the second, and the Spirit added four more in the period. Beck followed at 3:47, Moore scored at 9:05, Hay got his second with 8:38 left and Gervais capped the flurry with 5:36 to go. Dionicio scored early in the third.

Hay opened the scoring at 3:03 of the first period. Fircus tied it at 7:08 of the period.

