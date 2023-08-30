Saginaw police investigate death of man found shot in vehicle outside Blue Mound Cafe

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of a restaurant, the Saginaw Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday.

Around noon Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Blue Mound Café at 5401 South Blue Mound Road about a male with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head inside a white 2000 Pontiac sedan in the parking lot, according to the release.

Multiple witnesses described seeing the male exit the Blue Mound Café alone, get into his vehicle and then, a short time later, hearing a gunshot, the release said.

This investigation is ongoing and next of kin are being notified.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with someone, dial 988.