Sage Rosenfels changes tune, can see 49ers pick Mac Jones at No. 3

Sage Rosenfels wants you to know he was wrong.

Not long the 49ers traded up to select No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rosenfels insisted the 49ers wouldn't select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. Rosenfels started five games for the Houston Texans in 2008, during 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's first as an NFL offensive coordinator, so his perspective carried some weight.

Not even a month later, the former NFL QB changed his tune.

Just got done watching Mac Jones film and I feel compelled to revisit this tweet.



I was blown away by his decision making, timing, and accuracy. These three things are attributes that Kyle S. loves in a QB.



He really could go to the @49ers. Sorry for the premature hot take. https://t.co/FgdBzfihIh — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) April 19, 2021

Jones was the first quarterback whose pro day the 49ers attended following the trade. Throw in Jones' Shanahan-friendly skill set, and the QB and 49ers were linked in reports and rumors for much of April.

The 49ers attended Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields' second pro day last Wednesday, while Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and QBs coach Rich Scangarello attended North Dakota State signal-caller Trey Lance's second pro day Monday.

Fields became the betting favorite as the No. 3 overall pick days after working out in front of the 49ers' brass.

The 49ers, in all likelihood, will select their quarterback of the future on April 29. Fields, Jones and Lance only have 10 more sleeps until they learn if their NFL journey begins in the Bay Area.

That's a lot of time for analysts like Rosenfels to re-assess his opinions, as necessary, and more than enough for the 49ers to settle on theirs.

