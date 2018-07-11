Sagan wins stage five thriller at Tour de France

Quimper (France) (AFP) - Peter Sagan, of the Bora team, clinched his second stage win of the 2018 Tour de France on Wednesday, beating Sonny Colbrelli and Alejandro Valverde at the uphill finish of stage five.

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the other overall contenders finished in or close to the main group as overnight leader and Olympic road race champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC) retained the yellow jersey.

Belgian Philippe Gilbert sparked the hostilities early on the uphill finish of the 204.5 km ride from Lorient, but the Quick Step rider failed to open up a significant gap on the chasing bunch.

Van Avermaet, wearing the yellow jersey, then pulled to the front in a bid for the stage win as the finish line approached.

But the race leader was left powerless when Sagan powered past on his left. Colbrelli pushed the Slovakian all the way but, as he did on stage two, finished second best to Sagan.