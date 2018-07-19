Sagan announces separation from wife in middle of Tour

ALPE D'HUEZ, France (AP) -- World champion Peter Sagan has announced in the middle of the Tour de France that he and his wife, Katarina Smolkova, are separating.

Sagan, who hopes to win a record-equaling sixth green jersey for best sprinter this year in the Tour, announced the split in a message posted on Facebook. The couple had their first child in October last year.

''We fell in love, went through a fantastic journey together and were blessed with a beautiful and lovely son, Marlon,'' the Slovak wrote.

''Kate has been an important part of my life, supported me all these years in my professional career and is a great mother. We don't have any hard feelings for each other, we will just go our separate ways, with mutual respect.''