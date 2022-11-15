The saga of Cadillac Williams moves from ‘nice story’ to ‘legit contender’

The turnaround that Auburn Football has experienced in two weeks under Cadillac Williams is unfathomable.

The interim head coach has appeared to have united a passionate fanbase, and has all but healed a broken roster full of talented athletes who just want to succeed on the field. Has Williams done enough to be considered a legitimate head coaching candidate? Many fans believe he has, as has one college football expert.

In a recent episode of “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Jox 94.5 in Birmingham, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says that Williams’ price has risen drastically in a short span.

“A week ago, I said it was a nice story but I didn’t think it would change anything. I think it has changed things now because you’re getting an opportunity to see what a coach’s impact is on players,” Finebaum said Monday. “I think, first of all, you have to determine, are we overreacting to the moment, because of the comatose level of excitement that Bryan Harsin brought? Yeah, probably. But that doesn’t matter if it’s real. Only the people on that campus can tell if it’s real.”

Williams sold himself well last Saturday, as he led the Tigers to its first win since Sept. 24, a span of six games. He did so in front of a sold-out crowd filled with energetic fans and former teammates. The performance was well-received. So much so, that several current players are calling for Auburn athletic director John Cohen to “remove the tag” from Williams’ title.

Williams has two more opportunities to “interview” for the head coaching job. His next chance will come Saturday when Auburn hosts Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

