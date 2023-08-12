Safety Tony Adams continues to be an unexpected surprise for the Jets: ‘He checks all the boxes’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every year during training camp, one player usually emerges as an unexpected surprise.

That player for the Jets this year is safety Tony Adams who was rarely used during the 2022 season.

Adams started at free safety in the Jets season finale at the Miami Dolphins a season ago. In total, though, Adams played in just 91 defensive snaps over 11 games and 26 more on special teams as a rookie. But Gang Green coaches saw enough to have Adams compete for the free safety spot during training camp this summer.

“I think I’m getting better each and every day,” Adams said. “I understand where I’m supposed to be, where I need to be.

“I’m listening to my coaches, to the details Brich [defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich] and [safeties coach] Marquand [Manuel] are preaching to me and I’m trusting myself a little bit more.”

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jets signed Adams as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. Adams went undrafted despite being a bit of a swiss army knife for the Fighting Illini, as he played as a safety and a cornerback.

With Lamarcus Joyner in front of him on the depth chart last season, there was little expected out of Adams as a rookie. However, during the 2022 training camp, Adams flashed his all-around cover skills and speed to get to the football consistently. Because of that, Adams was named to the 53-man roster following final cuts.

Adams’ role last year was primarily on special teams until the Jets were officially eliminated from postseason contention after a New Year’s Day loss at Seattle. Joyner was ruled out for the Jets finale against the Dolphins after aggravating a hip injury against the Seahawks. Against Miami, Adams registered six tackles and showed much of the same promise he displayed throughout training camp.

“He checks all the boxes physically ... the red line speed, he’s physical in the box,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s got great instincts in the run game. He’s got great fuel in the passing, he checks all that stuff.

“There’s a lot of people in this league who check those boxes, but there’s only a few that check his mental makeup and everything about him. He’s excited about everything.

“You see him in a special teams drill, he’s talking crap, you see him in individual, he’s talking, he just loves being out there. He loves ball, he loves the process. He loves everything, so as long as he keeps that drive and that love for football and that childlike love and enthusiasm, I think he will be all right.”

Despite his potential and the Jets choosing not to re-sign Joyner, it still appeared doubtful Adams would have an opportunity to start at free safety this season as the Jets made a trade to bring in veteran Chuck Clark over from the Ravens in a trade. But during OTAs in May, Clark suffered a season-ending ACL injury. That injury opened the door for Adams to win the job as he is competing with Adrian Amos, who the Jets signed in June following Clark’s injury.

During the three-plus weeks of training camp, Adams has taken his game to another level. He went viral on social media after breaking up a pass from Aaron Rodgers to Mecole Hardman. Then days later, Adams skied over Hardman to intercept a pass from Rodgers.

Adams didn’t play in the Jets’ Hall of Fame Game loss to the Browns. That is significant because Gang Green sat all of its starters for the game, which says a lot about how the team feels about Adams’ status at free safety.

In a time where most teams are sitting a majority of their starters in case of injury, Adams says he’s fortunate to be in this position this summer with the Jets.

“It’s a blessing,” Adams said. “It’s all God. I kind of got to the point where I’m playing better now, so my coaches didn’t think I needed to play. That’s a compliment to how I’ve been playing, how I been feeding off my teammates and how I’m understanding the defense.

“It’s all a blessing, I thank God, to God all the glory.”