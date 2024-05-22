Safety, security are top priorities for Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Indy is going full throttle for the month of May as race day is quickly approaching and only a few days out!

Local law enforcement agencies are prepping for hundreds of thousands of fans to make their way to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway safely.

If you’re heading to the track for race day, officials warn you to plan ahead, know your route, and expect to be stuck in some traffic.

“Our officers will be out and about, we will be assisting with directing traffic,” said Sgt. Anthony Patterson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “We are doing our best to get you in and out of your event quickly and efficiently, but sometimes it takes time.”

Local, state, and federal agencies will be assisting one another, and almost every officer will be on the clock.

“The men and women of IMPD will be out in full force this weekend, starting Friday, clear through Monday,” added Patterson.

At IMS, metal detectors will be returning for a second year.

“Weapons- we’re gonna find that,” said President of IMS Doug Boles. “The biggest thing for folks to know, just come through and walk through the gates and keep things going. We found we were able to get people in the gates a lot quicker last year.”

People that are flagged with unwanted items will go through a second security check.

The track added parking, camping, and shuttle passes are already sold out- so they’re anticipating a busy race day.

“We’ve been tracking up on tickets pretty much all year,” said Boles. “My guess is there will be at least 15,000 more people in the venue this year than last.”

No matter the weather, if you’re having a few drinks, IMPD tells people to stay hydrated and make sure you have a ride home.

Police add that if you’re in need of an officer at any point before or after the wave of the checkered flag, their officers will be there.

People can text INDY500 to 67283 to get safety notifications throughout race day.

