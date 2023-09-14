Safety Preston Zachman's calming influence impresses Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell

MADISON – Might we see more of Preston Zachman this week?

That's a legitimate question following Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State last week. The redshirt junior replaced starter Kamo’i Latu in the second quarter and helped settle down a defense that had already allowed three plays of at least 20 yards in a little more than one quarter and was struggling with the Cougars' fast pace of play.

Zachman’s presence was felt.

“I think he came in, he calmed (it) down, settled it down,” Badgers coach Luke Fickell said. “In the midst of the pace they were going with on the road, we just needed somebody to be in there who was a little more settling. … He didn’t bat an eye. He played with confidence.”

Zachman finished with three tackles but in the bigger picture of the season showed he can be a reliable performer on a big stage for an extended period.

And he did it playing a position he hadn’t really worked at much. Zachman has served as the No. 1 backup to Hunter Wohler at the “Dollar” safety and field safety. He wasn’t as familiar with Latu’s spot, the boundary safety, but received a few reps at the position last week.

While Zachman wouldn’t go as far as to say he felt comfortable at the position, he did feel confident in his understanding that safety's responsibilities.

“I don’t think it was that difficult for me because last year in Coach (Jim) Leonhard’s defense we didn’t play field or boundary,” he said. “You had to know the whole thing, so just understanding how defenses work and how coverages work helps that mindset, just understand the big picture so that you can pick up on other positions really quickly.”

Injuries slowed Preston Zachman in the past

Zachman’s experience also probably helps in that regard. With the exception of graduate student Travian Blaylock, no safety has been in the program longer.

He redshirted in 2020 after one appearance (Michigan) and didn’t play in 2021 due to a sports hernia. He returned last season and saw action in just six games due to injury.

“He’s very calm and composed,” Wohler said. “I’ve been with him for three years and every time I’ve played with him on the field or sat with him in a meeting, he knows what he’s doing and he doesn’t panic.”

Zachman finished with three tackles against Washington State and broke up a third-down pass in the third quarter. The play forced a punt that led to UW’s third touchdown drive, which trimmed its deficit two points.

The stop led to one of four punts the Badgers forced in the second half. During the final two quarters, the Badgers allowed seven points, 119 total yards and 10 first downs after giving up 213 yards, 17 points (one of Washington State's scores as a defensive touchdowns) and seven first downs in the first half.

"We saw if we executed and did our job and stayed calm we can be a very dominant defense," Zachman said. "We just didn’t play that way for four quarters. Unfortunately we didn’t get the job done, but you look back at it and see all the good we did. We know the talent we have and we know how good we can be."

Kamo'i Latu still an integral part of the defense

Latu, meanwhile, played a supporting role on the sideline, though his potential to be a playmaker for the defense remains. He ranked fourth on the team in tackles last season.

“He can’t hang his head. He’s got to continue. … We need him,” Fickell said. “We’ll have to find ways to continue to use him, but I think for us moving forward we’ve got to find ways to figure out what our personnel is going to be.”

Latu started 12 of 13 games last season and remains at the top of the depth chart for his position.

That said, don’t be surprised if Zachman gets more snaps when the Badgers face Georgia Southern at Camp Randall Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday. As much as the defense can use Latu’s big-play potential, it also needs the steady influence Zachman can provide.

The way Zachman sees it, he is just one of many players who can help.

"I kind of feel like our position room in general, we have a lot of guys that are ready and I think that’s really important going down the road," Zachman said. "We’ve been fortunate to not have any injuries or anything like that, but this is football and it’s really comforting for the coaching staff knowing they have so much depth at the position and the guys are ready to go."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Preston Zachman's calming influence impresses Wisconsin's Luke Fickell