Safety market ripe with free agents if Cowboys finally want to invest

With Xavier Woods, Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis all due to hit the open market, a Dallas secondary that struggled in 2020 will surely be looking for depth in both free agency and the draft. The Cowboys seemingly found one starter at safety in Donovan Wilson but are losing another with the aforementioned Woods possibly leaving for another team, Dallas will need to find a starter at the other safety spot for 2021.

Luckily for the Cowboys, Pro Football Focus has safety ranked as the strongest position in this years class of free agents. It’s the only position group to earn the grade of an A based on how many players are expected to flood the market next week.

“Safety is without doubt the best position of the free-agent class this year, to the point that it may suppress the market for all of them, at least in terms of how much money they can bank.”

Both points could be important notes for Dallas, as they are not typically big spenders in free agency. The Cowboys might be able to get a bargain deal on a good player. With the hiring of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Cowboy’s are expected to shift back to a Cover-3 defense more similar to what they ran under Rod Marinelli and Kris Richard. With players like Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor starting at safety during Quinn’s time in Seattle and spending a first-round pick on Keanu Neal in Atlanta, having solid safety play was seemingly a priority to Quinn.

With Wilson expected to be the starter at SS, here are five options Dallas might consider to play next to him.

Anthony Harris

The former Viking is listed as the top safety and seventh overall in PFF's free agent rankings. Coverage is considered to be a strength in Harris' game, and while he didn't have a interception last season, he had six during his 2019 campaign. Harris is rangy player that would pair well with Donavan Wilson and being only 29 years old would give Dallas the option to shore up the position for the foreseeable future.

Marcus Williams

The second-ranked free agent safety according to PFF. Being only 24-years old, the former Saint will likely be out of the Cowboy's price range being that he is just entering his prime. Williams is a sideline-to-sideline safety with great cover skills. Since entering the league in 2017, Williams has ranked 13 interceptions and 30 pass defenses, an ideal FS in Dan Quinn's defense.

Marcus Maye

The former University of Florida star has become a versatile playmaker for the New York Jets, playing both safety positions and even playing in the slot. There is a chance the Jet's could franchise tag Maye, as they will run a similar defense to Dallas next season. Maye will be 27-years old at the start of next season so like Williams he may demand bigger money from a team that can afford him, but his two interceptions and two sacks from last season would be a big help to the Cowboy's defense.

Malik Hooker

Coming off a Achilles tear last season, the former No. 15 overall pick could be looking for a prove it deal this offseason. Still only 24-years old, Hooker was considered to be a single-high safety coming out of the draft. Before the aforementioned Achilles injury two games into last season, Hooker had seven interceptions over his three previous seasons. Dallas is no stranger to kicking the tires on former first-round picks, if healthy Hooker could be bargain in the same vein as Marc Colombo was for the Cowboys years ago.

Xavier Woods

While many Dallas fans may be ready to cut bait with Woods after his worst season of his pro career, changing back to a defense where he showed flashes of being a capable player in the 2018 and 2019 seasons may be a wise move for the Cowboys. Still just 25-years old the former sixth-round pick may be able to turn it around in Quinn's scheme.

Other Options

Some other names to keep an eye on in this years free agent safety class are John Johnson III, the aforementioned Neal, and Jaquiski Tartt. Ever since a back injury forced long-time Cowboy Darren Woodson into retirement during the 2004 season, the safety position has seemingly been in flux. With names like Tony Dixon, Pat Watkins, Keith Davis and Alan Ball a total of 16 players have started at safety for Dallas over the 16 seasons since Woodson retired. While players like Roy Williams, (who was outstanding during the seasons he played with Woodson) Barry Church, Byron Jones and Jeff Heath held down their respective positions for at least a few seasons, many of the others were stop-gaps to the next guy. Here's hoping the Cowboys finally invest in a position that has been a need since the Bill Parcells era.

