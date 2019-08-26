Safety Malik Antoine reflects on the path that led him to Stanford

Pac-12's Ashley Adamson catches up with Stanford safety Malik Antoine on Pac-12 Playlist. Antoine talks about what led him to Stanford and the difficulty of the Cardinal's schedule this upcoming season. During the 2018-19 season, Antoine finished with 37 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. He has also been named the 2019 team captain. Get complete coverage of Cardinal's 2019 season when you download Pac-12 Now on the app store.

Scroll to continue with content Ad