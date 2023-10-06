Safety? Linebacker? Label West Lafayette's Jacob Deutsch a football player

WEST LAFAYETTE — After two unsuccessful middle school seasons of failing to persuade Jacob Deutsch to become a football player, persistence prevailed.

Deutsch joined the West Lafayette football team as a freshman.

The only problem then was coaches didn't know where to use him.

And that's actually a good thing.

"He can play in the secondary. He can be a running back, a receiver. He can be a linebacker," West Lafayette coach Shane Fry said. "He's an athletic kid, a tough kid. Everything you want in a football player."

Three years later, Deutsch is a senior captain for the Red Devils and coaches find themselves asking the same question.

Duetsch has found a home on the defense.

But is he a safety? An outside linebacker?

"He's very versatile. We'll see where he plays this week," junior receiver and defensive back Benny Speaker said. "I trust him everywhere. He is really smart and knows all the positions."

Once coaches got Deutsch onto the football field, regardless of where he lined up, one thing became abundantly clear.

Wherever you put Deutsch, he succeeded.

And with that came confidence.

By his sophomore year, he was the unquestioned leader of the junior varsity team.

"That's a little out of the Deutsch character. The others were quiet," Fry said. "It felt like there's a good chance he ends up being a captain. Sure enough, here he is a captain."

Not out of Deutsch character is the small frame.

Listed at just 5-foot-9 and 161 pounds, Deutsch had to learn to use his stature to his advantage. Using older brother Jaxon, an undersized linebacker while playing for the Red Devils, Jacob Deutsch had a great example to follow.

"Being shorter actually helps a lot with tackling taller people and being able to knock out their legs," he said.

Deutsch played fearless and physical football.

He's become one of the strongest players on the team. But that, Deutsch said, is just based on numbers and doesn't necessarily translate to football success.

On field success though also says Deutsch is one of the best on the team, with 50 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

"We like to make a point out of kids like that," Fry said. "We'll get some parents that are like, he's just too small to play. Not only is Jacob Deutsch not too small to play, he's a star."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Twin Lakes (4-3) at West Lafayette (5-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Series history: West Lafayette has won the last 21 meetings, including 50-7 last season.

About Twin Lakes: The Indians average 19.1 points and allow 24.6. … Twin Lakes has been outscored 88-0 in its last two games. … The Indians have been held to seven points or fewer 11 times since the start of the 2022 season. … Statistical leaders-Passing: Ethan Need (93-166, 1,116 yards, 6 TD, 7 INT). … Rushing: Colton Robertson (106 car., 435 yards, 7 TD). … Receiving: Keaton Miller (25 rec., 298 yards, 3 TD), Landon Arthur (12 rec., 237 yards, 2 TD). … Defense: Leo Dellinger (71 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT), Carson Wagner (67 tackles, 1 TFL), CJ Brummett (58 tackles, 5 TFL). … Kicking: Need (18-19 PAT).

About West Lafayette: The Red Devils average 30.7 points and allow 17.3. … West Lafayette has not lost three regular season games since Shane Fry became head coach in 2013. … The Red Devils have been outscored 77-19 in their two losses, including last week’s 35-13 setback to Tippecanoe Valley. … Statistical leaders-Passing: Carson Kitchel (114-170, 1,500 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT). … Rushing: Dawson Martin (105 car., 615 yards, 7 TD). … Receiving: Benny Speaker (32 rec., 461 yards, 4 TD). … Defense: David Curl (78 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack), Porter Mitrione (64 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks), Ian Szulkowski (55 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack), Chase Taylor (52 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks), Jacob Deutsch (50 tackles, 1 TFL). … Kicking: Niko Roumbakis (20-26 PAT, 1-3 FG, long of 28).

Coach Fry’s take: "We're absolutely worried about ourselves right now and having to clean some things up. We've got to go to work on our depth chart and figure out what we need to do. We're not used to playing so many guys on both sides of the ball and we have to manage it a little better. ... On film you can tell Twin Lakes is much improved and everybody we talked to who played them said the same thing. We've got to play well. Coach (Kevin) O'Shea has played us plenty of times and knows what we do. They'll be ready."

