New safety Juan Thornhill announces new jersey number

The Cleveland Browns spent $7 million per year to bring in a new safety in Juan Thornhill. The John Johnson III experience was nothing but rocky, so the Browns get new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz a true free safety to patrol over the top of his defense. And now, Thornhill has announced what number he will wear in Cleveland.

Already becoming a fan favorite, Thornhill now gives himself a marketable jersey as he goes with number 1. With the number 0 now allowed, there was thought that Thornhill could grab it. For now, that number is still up for grabs for any Browns player to nab.

Well it’s official #1 it is 👀1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mUOw7Jc2Hm — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) April 9, 2023

More Free Agency!

Report: Browns have no interest in re-signing RB Kareem Hunt Browns free agent LB Deion Jones visits with the Giants DT Al Woods leaves Cleveland without contract after visit NFL executives react to Browns free agency period Browns: 5 Under-the-radar targets on the market in NFL free agency

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire