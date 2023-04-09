Breaking News:

New safety Juan Thornhill announces new jersey number

The Cleveland Browns spent $7 million per year to bring in a new safety in Juan Thornhill. The John Johnson III experience was nothing but rocky, so the Browns get new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz a true free safety to patrol over the top of his defense. And now, Thornhill has announced what number he will wear in Cleveland.

Already becoming a fan favorite, Thornhill now gives himself a marketable jersey as he goes with number 1. With the number 0 now allowed, there was thought that Thornhill could grab it. For now, that number is still up for grabs for any Browns player to nab.

