Safety John Johnson III not a fan of the Browns offensive playcalling

There were a lot of Browns fans who weren’t very happy with the offensive performance in the early going in Green Bay. When quarterback Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first quarter on Christmas, one of the Browns players took some offense with Cleveland’s offensive strategy, too.

Safety John Johnson III, who is sitting out Saturday’s game with an injured hamstring, tweeted out some criticism of the Browns offense during the game. Johnson’s simple tweet was something that a lot of Browns fans were thinking:

It’s not something that head coach Kevin Stefanski will like seeing or hearing about after the game. But Johnson wasn’t wrong

Johnson kept tweeting through it, sort of explaining his exasperation with his next offering,

Pass will come. Omg — John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) December 25, 2021

And Johnson was right. Mayfield hit Harrison Bryant for a touchdown strike on the next drive and Johnson was all about it,