Safety Jayron Kearse officially reinstated from his suspension by the NFL

The Detroit Lions secondary just got deeper and more experienced. No, GM Bob Quinn didn’t go out and sign anyone. This one comes internally.

Safety Jayron Kearse was officially reinstated on Monday by the NFL from his three-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Kearse earned the suspension from a 2019 incident where he was charged with five misdemeanors during a traffic stop, including driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm. Those happened while Kearse was with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions were aware of the impending suspension when they signed the hard-hitting safety and special teams ace to a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason. Kearse, 26, played in all but two games for the Vikings over the last four seasons.

Detroit has yet to officially activate Kearse from the suspended list.