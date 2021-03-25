Safety Jayron Kearse gets offer, agrees to terms with Cowboys

Cowboys are signing S Jayron Kearse to a one-year contract following his visit today, source said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 25, 2021

After visiting with three safeties on Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to sign former Viking and Lion special teamer and reserve safety Jayron Kearse.

The 26 year-old has started 12 games at both strong safety and free safety during his career. Minnesota drafted Kearse in the seventh round out of Clemson in the 2016 draft. Most of the 6-foot-4 safety’s work has been done on special teams. Suspended for the first three games of 2020 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, Kearse went on to start seven games for the Lions last season before being waived on December 28.

Wednesdays free agent visits make it clear that the Cowboys are searching for depth at the safety position as they also met with potential starting options Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee. While Kearse may not be a starting caliber player, he can bring some position flex and special teams juice.

