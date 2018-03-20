Safety James Ihedigbo announces retirement

Veteran safety James Ihedigbo announced his retirement from in an instagram post on Monday night after 10 seasons in the NFL.

Ihedigbo played for five teams in his career and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. He did not play for any team last season as a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs kept him sidelined for the first four games of the season. He was not signed after the suspension had elapsed.

An undrafted free agent out of UMass in 2007, Ihedigbo appeared in 117 career games with 55 starts for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Ravens, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

His best season came with the Ravens in 2013 when he was a full-time starter. He recorded 101 tackles with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defended.