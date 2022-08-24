Safety Elijah Riley among Jets cuts Tuesday

The Jets trimmed their safety group on Tuesday as they got their roster down to the 80-man limit heading into the final preseason week.

Elijah Riley was among the five players cut Tuesday by the Jets, including two offensive linemen, a linebacker and kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Riley started seven games for the Jets in 2021 after being signed off the Eagles’ practice squad in November. Riley recorded 45 tackles and a sack.

Riley originally came into the league with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Navy in 2020.

The cutting of Riley leaves the Jets with six safeties. The top three are locks at this point with Jordan Whitehead, Lamarcus Joyner and Jason Pinnock. It’s now a matter of what the Jets do with Ashtyn Davis, Will Parks and Tony Adams.

