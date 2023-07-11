Safety depth may allow Cowboys to save roster space at linebacker

The Cowboys will be rolling into their training camp in Oxnard with arguably more depth across the roster than they’ve fielded in years. From their offensive and defensive line, to receiver, all the way to defensive back, Dallas is well situated.

Yet some areas of the team are less loaded than the rest. Positions like the linebacker position appear to be shallow, causing some concern over their ability to hold up throughout the course of a 17-game season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys Wire’s latest full roster update shows the entire Dallas linebacker unit heading into camp. It ranks them as follows:

Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown, Jabril Cox, Devin Harper, Isaiah Land, Malik Jefferson, Devonte Bond

The first three names are virtual locks to make the 53, with Cox and Harper being likelihoods to make the cut. While Micah Parsons is primarily a pass-rusher (and is listed as such), he’s also a capable option at LB if needs dictate it.

The way things appear today, the Cowboys will only go five-deep at the LB position. That’s a small number considering the wear and tear NFL LBs sustain and some long-term durability issues facing most of the names on the list.

Advertisement

While there is some speculation the Cowboys will add a veteran to the mix at some point this summer, it’s possible the depth they have at SAF could serve as suitable solution.

The Cowboys safety room

After years of borderline neglect, the Cowboys quietly built up one of the more impressive safety rooms in the NFL.

Led by Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, it’s a three-headed monster on a defense that frequently fields three safeties on a single play.

The unit also boasts impressive depth. Marquese Bell, Israel Mukuamu, Juanyeh Thomas, Tyler Coyle and Sheldrick Redwine round out the unit.

Advertisement

While all of the depth options are considered developmental, both Bell and Mukuamu have impressed in limited action and appear to possess legitimate NFL ability.

Based on 53-man roster projections, the Cowboys are expected to keep up to five safeties on the roster this season, meaning they should have enough pieces to help out other positions like nickel cornerback and linebacker.

Blurred lines

The lines between SAF and LB aren’t as black and white as they used to be.

There’s plenty of overlap between the two positions these days and many would argue Kearse (a SAF) already plays a LB role on Dan Quinn’s defense.

Jayron Kearse's 2nd TFL was even more impressive. He knocks back Garrett Griffin (No. 45) into the backfield, which disrupts the puller, before getting off the block and making the stop. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/2XoaQDA7g0 — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 3, 2021

In the same way Mukuamu was most recently an alternate at nickel CB and will likely continue to be in the mix going forward.

Advertisement

The Cowboys don’t need to feel forced to add another veteran body to the mix at LB because they have solutions at safety already standing by. Kearse and Bell appear to be up to the task of taking on some LB responsibilities because to some degree, they already have.

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

All options should be on the table

Last August, the Cowboys looked at their LB situation and decided to add veteran Anthony Barr to the mix. Barr went on to start 10 games for Dallas. His 609 defensive snaps were critical to the Cowboys success, helping the unit survive injury losses throughout the season.

Playing on 1-year, $2 million contract, Barr represented value and stability for Dallas. He wasn’t the optimal solution but he was a good answer given the situation.

Advertisement

If another high-value LB option presented himself this summer, the Cowboys would be wise to consider it. But with so many capable safeties on the team, they needn’t feel obligated to bring in a veteran.

The Cowboys have a versatile roster and it’s by design.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire