Safety Belt: Donovan Wilson presents free agency dilemma for Cowboys

Tis the season for tough decisions. NFL front offices like the Cowboys are in the process of evaluating their current rosters. With free agency roughly one month away, they are deciding which of their players figure into the future and which better represent the past. They’re setting values and budgets for soon-to-be free agents, both internal and external.

Like all front offices, Dallas knows they can’t afford to retain everyone and accept good players could be walking out the doors for reasons other than their play on the field. One of those players could very well be fifth-year safety Donovan Wilson.

Wilson, a former sixth-round pick from Texas A&M, has been a high impact, fan favorite over the years. His jaw-dropping hits have often served as a shot of adrenaline to the Dallas defense. Wilson’s five sacks from the safety position gave Dan Quinn a special weapon with which to work and elevated the Cowboys into one of the most dynamic defenses in 2022.

An unrestricted free agent and coming off his best season as a pro, Wilson hits the market with his value red hot. Can Dallas afford to re-sign him? Better question, can the Cowboys afford to lose him?

A crowded room

In the salary cap era, team building is as much about payroll management as it is collecting talent. Good players have to be allowed to leave if the positional environment dictates it.

The Cowboys safety room looks particularly packed at the moment. It has veteran starters and promising youngsters. It’s the perfect example of sound scouting and savvy signing.

The top of the depth chart appears set for 2023. Jayron Kearse and Mailk Hooker are both entering the second year on their respective deals signed last March. Kearse, the box safety, and Hooker, the deep safety, are virtual locks (health permitting, of course) to retain their primary roles in 2023. Given their age and status on the team, they’re possibly in line for contract extensions at some point in the next 12 months as well.

Behind them is developmental prospect, Markquese Bell. Bell, an undrafted free agent from 2022, was a standout in minicamps and training camp. Winning a roster spot on a 12-win team is not common for an undrafted rookie, but Bell did so and logged over 100 regular season snaps in the process.

Projected best as a box safety, Bell could step up into Wilson’s previous role in 2023. He’s not the hitter Wilson is (no one is), but he’s young and inexpensive and already under contract.

Israel Mukuamu is another defensive back who populates the depth chart. Famous for serving as Dan Quinn’s secret cornerback weapon in the most recent postseason, Mukuamu’s exact position is a little up in the air at the moment. Whether he’s safety or nickel cornerback, he’s due for a more prominent role in the secondary.

Further down the developmental depth chart there’s also Tyler Coyle (24) and Juanyeh Thomas (22). All things considered, the Cowboys appear to have a pretty stout position group populated by players at every level serving a variety of roles.

Tomorrow’s vacancies

On paper, there doesn’t appear to be room on the Cowboys roster for Wilson. Not when Dallas has veteran money going to two starters already. But a more distant peak down the road reveals the stability of today could be massive turnover in the not-too-distant-future.

Both Kearse and Hooker are free agents after 2023. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see one of them depart in free agency. Both players also come with an assorted injury history. It wouldn’t be surprising in the least to see either player miss significant time in 2023.

Bell is still largely untapped potential and while optimism reins, his development is far from a given. In much the same way, Mukuamu’s future is unknown. He took more snaps as a slot cornerback than as a traditional safety. Is he going to have a more focused and singular role going forward? If so, maybe he should be out of the safety conversation all together.

Suddenly, the safety room isn’t as deep as it once seemed.

Wilson’s demands, role and justification

It’s unknown what Wilson’s contract demands entail but according to Pro Football Focus’ free agent rankings, they have him slated for a two-year, $11,500,000 deal. That value is far from chump-change but it’s not an absurd amount either.

Considering Hooker counts over $4 million per year and Kearse counts over $6 million, Wilson’s projected $5,750,000 would fall right in line with the other two. It’s also worth pointing out, Dan Quinn often uses three safeties at a time so a SAF3 role can accurately be viewed as a starting role.

Wilson is best in the box and has more career sacks than career interceptions, but he does show the ability to play back in a tradition coverage safety role making him a little more valuable than the other box safeties on the roster. Other than Hooker, there really aren’t viable deep safety options on the Cowboys roster.

It stands to reason, if Dallas intended to let either Hooker or Kearse leave in 2024 and Quinn planned to continue to use three safeties more than three linebackers, a deal such as the one projected above could be easily justified. That is especially true if Mukuamu will play a bigger slot cornerback role than safety role going forward.

According to PFF, Wilson played 959 snaps in 2022. He produced 13 pressures and five sacks on only 33 pass-rushing snaps. He was high impact and extremely efficient. He was a critical part of the Dallas defense last season and if his demands are in line with early valuations, his return is justifiable – even in a crowed position room like safety.

