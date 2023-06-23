Safety Andy Jaffe commits to play for Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has picked up its second flipped commitment in the month of June, this time from safety Andy Jaffe.

Jaffe decommitted from Wake Forest on Thursday before announcing his intent to play for the Rebels on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

"I'M HOME," Jaffe wrote on Twitter, adding a hashtag, #cometothesip.

Jaffe is a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also rate him as the No. 1,132 prospect in the Class of 2024, the No. 98 safety and the No. 154 overall recruit in the state of Florida.

Listed at 6-foot, 175-pounds, Jaffe plays his high school football for Clearwater Central Catholic.

He committed to the Rebels from an offer list that also included Oklahoma, Iowa State, Maryland, Pitt and Duke, among others.

Jaffe is the 14th verbal commitment in the Ole Miss 2024 recruiting class and the second safety, joining four-star prospect Travaris Banks.

The Ole Miss class ranked 22nd in the country prior to Jaffe's addition.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football lands safety Andy Jaffe, recent Wake Forest decommit