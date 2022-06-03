Safeties coach Brian Duker breaks down ‘perfect fit’ Lions newcomer DeShon Elliott

In the latest episode of “Twentyman in the Huddle”, Lions in-house reporter Tim Twentyman welcomes the team’s safeties coach, Brian Duker. The topic turns to new Lions safety DeShon Elliott, who Duker knew quite well from his coaching days in Baltimore before coming to Detroit.

“DeShon is a great player,” Duker said. “I was very excited with him being available just knowing, first and foremost, what kind of person he was and what kind of football player he is.”

Duker quickly asserted why Elliott, who spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, is such a good fit for this Lions team under head coach Dan Campbell.

“He loves football,” Duker proclaimed. “He is all about football. I knew we were going to get a tough player — just going back to some of the things that coach Campbell always talks about, like “grit” being a huge part of us. I knew right away that (Elliott) was going to fit our culture and help perpetuate our culture amongst the team.”

He then discussed more of the tangible on-field football qualities Elliott offers the team.

“I know he’s a really rangy safety,” Duker added. “I know he’s a hard hitter. I know he’s got really good ball skills. I just thought he’s a perfect fit for us.”

Elliott joins third-round pick Kerby Joseph as one of the two new safeties for Duker to work with, alongside veteran Tracy Walker. It’s a group that should perform much better than the secondary saw in 2021, where safety was a major problem area for the Lions.