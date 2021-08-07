Safenet announces new 1991 Club

Aug. 7—The world was a little different 30 years ago. It was 1991 and Marky Mark's "Good Vibration" was topping radio charts. Blockbusters like "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "Father of the Bride" had folks heading to theaters. Michael Jordan was a household name and the New York Giants won the Super Bowl.

Big things were happening, too. In 1991, Safenet Services was founded to create a safe, healthy and supportive environment for women and families healing from the consequences of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. And while things may have changed since then, one thing has remained the same — Safenet's commitment to serving women and families in multiple ways. This year, that mission turns 30.

"In honor of our 30 year anniversary, today we're announcing the 1991 Club," Safenet executive director Jody Reiss at their recent Garden Party fundraiser where the new club was announced.

"We're asking you, and maybe a few of your friends, to commit to donating $19.91 per month for a year," she said. "That's $238.92 for a year. If we can get 125 people to commit to this we will raise $30,000. And while this will not make up for the shortfall, it will go a long way. We're asking you to plant a seed of sustainability."

She said the donations from the 1991 Club, goes to help fund a safe, healthy, and supportive environment for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. To provide context, she added that the average cost of a 12-week stay in the emergency shelter costs approximately $1,575. When it comes to donations, she said, a little goes a long way.