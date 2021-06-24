Safely turn any canned beverage into a cup with this genius tool

Cans can be dangerous and hard to drink out of if you’re trying to add mixers and more. Safely remove the entire top of your can by turning it into a cup with the Draft Top . It removes the top of your can and creates a smooth edge to drink out of. This will be your favorite summer gadget! Get yours here: https://fave.co/3xOxO7B

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.