Is it safe to visit Egypt and Cyprus right now? Latest travel advice

This autumn thousands of British holidaymakers will board flights to Cyprus and Egypt, looking for some late-season sun. But many will be wondering whether it is safe to travel, due to their destination’s proximity to Israel.

On Saturday October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing hundreds of citizens and taking others hostage. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is “at war” with the terror group as the conflict continues.

The Foreign Office currently advises against all but essential travel to Israel and the West Bank, and warns against all travel to Gaza and other conflict zones.

The Israeli government has advised its citizens to leave Egypt and Jordan as soon as possible, citing fears of attacks linked to the war in Gaza.

But should you be concerned about your upcoming holiday to Egypt or Cyprus? What about the wider region, like Jordan and Lebanon? And what are your options if you do decide to cancel? Below we outline the Foreign Office advice and explain your rights.

Is it safe to visit Egypt?

Despite sharing a border with Israel and Gaza, Egypt is not involved in the current conflict.

Egypt’s border with Israel and Gaza sits on the eastern end of the Sinai Peninsula, and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) already warns against travel to the entire Egyptian border region of North Sinai.

The FCDO also warns against all travel to within 20km of the Egypt/Libya border, and recommends against all but essential travel to the northern part of South Sinai, the eastern part of Ismailiyah Governorate, much of the Western Desert and the Hala’ib Triangle and Bir Tawil Trapezoid.

The Foreign Office says: “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Egypt” and lists five recent attacks between 2018 and 2022 which were carried out in Cairo, the Minya Province and near the Suez Canal.

However, if you are due to travel to Egypt on holiday you will, by all likelihood, be travelling to one of the Red Sea resorts, such as Sharm El Sheikh or Hurghada, which do not come with a Foreign Office warning.

The popular holiday resort of Sharm El Sheikh is the closest that most tourists will get to Israel. It is located at the bottom of the Sinai Peninsula and sits 117 miles away from the Israel border as the crow flies (around the same distance as London to Lincoln), while Hurghada is even further south.

On October 8, an Egyptian policeman shot dead two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide, local media and Israeli authorities said, and Israel’s National Security Council has urged its citizens to leave Egypt “as soon as possible” and to avoid travel in the Middle East “on the backdrop of the attack in Egypt.”

The policeman fired “at random” at an Israeli tour group visiting Alexandria using “his personal weapon”, the state-affiliated private television Extra News said, quoting a security source. A fourth person was wounded and the policeman was “immediately arrested”, it added.

For the full advice on travel to the country, see the FCDO Egypt page here.

Are flights still operating to Egypt?

Airlines and tour operators continue to run flights into and out of Egypt. The typical flight path does not pass through Israeli airspace, but rather crosses over Italy and across the Mediterranean Sea.

Is it safe to visit Cyprus?

Cyprus is geographically close to the Middle East, and around 150 miles from the coast of Israel. The island is also home to an RAF base at Akrotiri, from which air strikes were launched against Isis in 2015. With limited availability on commercial flights for British nationals looking to leave Israel, the UK Government has confirmed it has used RAF jets to fly passengers from Tel Aviv to Cyprus.

On October 23, the Foreign Office issued advice on avoiding political demonstrations: “Demonstrations may occur with little or no warning in cities. Events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories have led to heightened tensions in the region and demonstrations are likely. Avoid any protests, political gatherings, or marches and leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes may be disrupted,” the FCDO says.

Otherwise, the island has to date been unaffected by the conflict and the FCDO does not currently have any blanket travel advisories in place warning against travel to Cyprus. Check before you travel for the latest advice.

Are flights still operating to Cyprus?

Flights continue as usual and the typical flight path does not enter Israeli airspace.

On October 18, the FCDO updated its advice for people travelling home from Cyprus: “Due to the current situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the airport operator is advising passengers flying out of Larnaca and Paphos airports to arrive at their terminals at least 3 hours before their flight’s scheduled departure time.”

Is it safe to visit Jordan?

Jordan, a popular winter sun destination, shares its western border with Israel and its northern border with Syria. The FCDO warns against all but essential travel to 3km (1.8 miles) of Jordan’s border with Syria, and they advise that crossings into Israel could be closed at short notice, and to check with local authorities before attempting to cross. The main tourist sites in Jordan, including Petra and Amman, do not fall within the travel advisory zone.

The FCDO has also issued a warning regarding demonstrations in Jordan: “In response to events in Israel and the OPTs, three days of national mourning were called on 18 October. A number of demonstrations have taken place in Jordan and more protests have been planned over the coming days, including after Friday prayers. Some can be spontaneous and involve large numbers of people. You should avoid demonstrations and protests.”

The Jordan Tourism Board said in a statement: “In light of the recent developments in Gaza, we want to emphasise that Jordan continues to be a safe and welcoming destination for tourists from around the world.”

Be sure to check the Jordan FCDO advice page before you travel.

Are flights still operating to Jordan?

Airlines including British Airways, easyJet, Tui and Wizz continue to operate flights to Jordan from Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports. In 2021, Jordan and Israel agreed to open up an air-corridor through Israel, cutting flight times to the west.

The international aviation group, Opsgroup, said: “Lessons learned regarding civil operations in conflict zones over the last nine years since MH17 need to be applied. The risk of a passenger aircraft becoming a casualty of this war is high.”

A spokesperson for Wizz Air said: “Wizz Air are rerouting all flights to Jordan via Egyptian airspace.” Telegraph Travel awaits a response from the other major airlines flying to Jordan.

Is it safe to visit Lebanon?

On October 18, the FCDO updated its advice on travel to Lebanon: “FCDO advises against all travel to Lebanon. If you are currently in Lebanon we encourage you to leave now while commercial options remain available.”

If you are in Lebanon, you are encouraged to register your presence. Check the latest Foreign Office advice.

What if I want to cancel my holiday?

If you have booked a package holiday and want to cancel your trip, contact your tour operator and they might offer flexibility with alternative dates. But be aware that, because the Foreign Office has not issued blanket advice against travel to Egypt or Cyprus, you will not be guaranteed a refund, nor will you be able to claim money back with your travel insurance company.

If you have booked flights and accommodation independently, and wish to cancel, contact your travel providers to see if you can rearrange plans. Note, however, that given the circumstances they will not be obliged to issue refunds.