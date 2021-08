Blue and Gold

The addition of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams on Sunday bumped Notre Dame from the No. 3 to No. 1 recruiting class in the country per Rivals.com. Williams’ pledge gave Notre Dame 128 net points to its total per the Rivals formula, bumping it to a total of 2,386. The Buckeyes — despite having six less commitments than Notre Dame — are only 85 points behind the Irish.