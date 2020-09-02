Safe, underrated and overrated picks in Rounds 7-10 of 2020 fantasy football drafts

The middle rounds are often where fantasy football leagues are won and lost. This is the point in the draft where managers need to make tough calls between drafting reliable producers and reaching for upside, and a balance between those two objectives is often the best plan.

Here are the best and worst options from Rounds 7-10.

Round 7: Picks 61-70

Safest Bet: Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams – 64th overall

Woods has been ultra-reliable as a member of the Rams, averaging 88 catches and 1,176 yards across the past two seasons. Still in his prime at age 28, he should have no trouble teaming up with Jared Goff to top the 1,000-yard plateau for a third straight campaign. Wide receiver is not as deep this year as some people believe, and plucking gems like Woods in the middle rounds can set the foundation for a championship.

Sure, it didn’t come until his fifth season, but Parker still deserves credit for a massive breakout campaign (1,202 yards, 9 TDs) in 2019. The former first-round pick really took off after Preston Williams was lost to injury, and even though Williams is back in action, the rapport that Parker established with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick down the stretch should form the foundation of Miami’s passing game. At pick 61, someone who tallied 733 yards in his final seven 2019 games makes plenty of sense.

Overrated: San Francisco Defense – 65th overall

I can’t believe I have to write this but don’t pick a defense in Rd. 7.

Even if you live next door to Levi’s Stadium and have a giant picture of Nick Bosa tattooed on your back, don’t grab a defense until the final three rounds of your draft.

Round 8: Picks 71-80

Safest Bet: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons – 73rd overall

Ryan is as safe as QBs come. The 35-year-old has missed three games in his 12-year career, is on a string of nine straight 4,000-yard seasons, and has tossed at least 26 TDs in eight of the past 10 years. With fragile Todd Gurley and not much else in the Falcons backfield, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter is going to lead a pass-heavy offense that will rely heavily on Ryan each week.

Underrated: Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams – 71st overall

Running backs from unsettled backfields are great breakout candidates, and few backfields are as unsettled as that of the Rams. Among the possibilities to emerge from this group, Akers is clearly the most talented. Not having the benefit of a full offseason program could hurt the rookie early on, but once this former Florida State stud gets rolling, he may leave Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson as complete afterthoughts.

Cam Akers should emerge out of the Rams backfield. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) More

There is only one thing worse than choosing a defense in Rd. 7, and it’s grabbing a kicker in Rd. 8. Kickers should be taken in the final two rounds of every draft, even in oddball scoring systems where they accumulate plenty of points.

Round 9: Picks 81-90

Safest Bet: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns – 88th overall

Offseason hip surgery gave me pause on this pick, but I’m trusting Landry to be healthy by Week 1 and remain one of fantasy football’s most consistent receivers. The former LSU star has produced 81-112 catches and 976-1,174 yards in each of the past five seasons, and he should benefit from the addition of head coach Kevin Stefanski, who tends to use multiple TE sets and stick with two WRs as primary targets.

Simply put, an Engram breakout campaign will happen as soon as he stays healthy. The 25-year-old racked up 467 yards in just half of the 2019 season after collecting 577 yards in 11 games the year before. Had Engram not missed the second half due to injury, we might be talking about someone who threatened the 1,000-yard plateau and is being drafted with the likes of Zach Ertz and Mark Andrews.

