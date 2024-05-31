How safe is Commanders Field compared to the rest of the NFL?

The Washington Commanders’ stadium has a new name in 2024. FedEx Field is no longer. Unfortunately, the Commanders will remain at their Landover stadium for at least the next three seasons.

The former FedEx Field is now Commanders Field.

FedEx Field has been anything but a home-field advantage for Washington over the years. The team stunk, fans hated the owner and finally stopped coming, often selling their tickets to fans of other teams.

Then there are the issues—oh, so many issues. From the railing collapsing to the water issues to all of the injuries to prominent players, Washington’s home stadium has been anything but pleasant. In most stadium rankings or polls, FedEx Field always finishes last.

We’ve finally found a ranking where Commanders Field isn’t dead last.

According to BetMassachusetts, Washington’s home stadium is tied at No. 20 for the NFL’s safest stadium.

The rankings are broken down into four categories, and we will show you where Commanders Field ranks in each:

Violent Crime: 48.71 (21st)

Total Crime Index: 3 (T-18th)

Fan Behavior Rank: 17

Crime Grade: D- (T-12th)

Who had the safest stadium? The New England Patriots.

Who was last? The Detroit Lions.

As for Washington’s NFC East rivals: The Giants ranked fourth, the Cowboys were sixth and the Eagles 19th.

Can the Commanders, with new head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels, have a home-field advantage again?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire