Saez rides fancied Kentucky Derby colt after 2019 DQ loss

·4 min read
Panamanian jockey Luis Saez, shown aboard Essential Quality after winning last year's Breeder's Cup Juvenile, hopes to ride the favorite to victory again in Saturday's Kentucky Derby

Jockey Luis Saez, who appeared to have won the 2019 Kentucky Derby before a disqualification for interference, will ride favorite Essential Quality in Saturday's 147th "Run for the Roses."

The 28-year-old Panamanian has ridden the gray colt to four of his five wins in as many races and hopes to erase the memory of having his triumph aboard Maximum Security thrown out by race stewards two years ago at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

"That's in the past," Saez said earlier this month. "We never stay down. We always look to come back and see if we can win the race."

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission ruled Saez at fault for his horse's bumping rivals down the stretch in the 2019 Derby and slapped him a 15-day ban.

Saez was issued bans for seven days in June 2019 and 10 days in August 2019, giving him more than 100 days of suspensions since 2013 according to a Louisville Courier-Journal review, but he has not had a violation since then.

"I'm pretty excited to be back," Saez said last week. "We're doing great but to win the Derby, that's like something very, very big... and I want to dedicate that race to Maximum Security."

Saez now has a second chance at a first Derby victory aboard the Brad Cox-trained 2-1 Derby favorite, having ridden Essential Quality to wins at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 3 and last November's Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

"We have confidence in Luis," Cox said this week. "He's going to put (the horse) where he needs to be, where he's comfortable, and hopefully he can get in position, turn for home and be there at the wire."

Last year's Derby was delayed to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic that shuffled the order of US flat racing's Triple Crown series for three-year-old thoroughbreds.

This Derby returns to its usual date on the first Saturday in May, with limited spectators due to coronavirus safety measures, and launches the traditional treble that continues May 15 with the Preakness and concludes in June at the Belmont Stakes.

While Essential Quality is fancied by oddsmakers, he drew the No. 14 starting post, a spot that hasn't produced a Derby winner since Carry Back in 1961.

Rock Your World, second among bettors choices at 5-1 after winning the Santa Anita Derby, launches from gate 15 next door. Trainer John Sadler hopes for his first Derby winner with 2013 Derby winner Joel Rosario aboard.

Known Agenda, third choice at 6-1, could bring trainer Todd Pletcher his third Derby winner. The chestnut colt, sired by former Breeders' Cup Classic and Preakness winner Curlin, won the Florida Derby last month but will start on the rail.

"It looks like a fairly wide-open year," Pletcher said. "I don't see anybody I'm really afraid of, but on the other hand, I don't see anybody I'd leave out."

Pletcher, who has started a record 55 horses in the Derby, has three others in this year's field of 20 -- 20-1 Dynamic One, 30-1 Bourbonic and 50-1 Sainthood.

Bourbonic will be ridden by Kendrick Carmouche, the first Black jockey at the Derby since Kevin Krigger of the US Virgin Islands in 2013. He will be only the second US-born Black jockey in the race since 1931 after Marlon St. Julien in 2000.

- Fury at the Derby -

Britain's Tyson Fury, the reigning World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, will be at the race to see the horse named for him, 20-1 King Fury, who opens from gate 16.

"When you are naming stallions, you want to name them something strong and I thought it was ideal," trainer Kenny McPeek said.

Bob Baffert, level with Ben Jones for the most Derby wins by a trainer with six, would grab the mark all for himself with a victory by 15-1 Medina Spirit.

The dark bay colt opens from the eighth post and will be ridden by John Velazquez, a three-time Derby winner after guiding Authentic to victory last year.

js/rcw

Recommended Stories

  • Baffert makes history as Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby

    Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs, giving trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh victory in the US flat racing classic.

  • Shadwell’s late leader there in spirit as Malathaat wins Kentucky Oaks

    Trainer Todd Pletcher earns his fourth Oaks win as filly holds off Search Results.

  • With fans and flowery hats, Derby is back at old home in May

    After being disrupted by a pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is back with many of its traditions intact. “I was hoping to enjoy my Derby win a little longer,” joked trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his sixth last year with Authentic. The eerie silence that settled over Churchill Downs last year when no spectators were allowed is being replaced by attendance of about 45,000 — some 100,000 less than usual.

  • Undefeated Essential Quality opens as 2-1 Kentucky Derby favorite

    Brad Cox looks to become the first Louisville native to train a Kentucky Derby winner with 2-1 morning-line favorite Essential Quality.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • NBA: Celtics G Marcus Smart suspended for threatening an official

    Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

  • Eddie Hearn talks Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Triller and more

    Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole spoke to chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn about the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, how the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is coming together and what he thinks of Triller's foray into the boxing realm.

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA officials admit Zion Williamson was fouled on controversial block by Nikola Jokic

    Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.

  • Golf: Tavatanakit hopes to impress in Singapore as LPGA Tour returns to Asia

    The 13th edition of the tournament, which has been dubbed "Asia's major", will take place at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club with 69 players from 18 nations, including 22 different major winners, competing for a share of $1.6 million on offer. ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand will make her debut in the no-cut event, which was among a host of tournaments that were not held last year due to the pandemic.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka double-dips for $100,000

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 bonuses after UFC on ESPN 23 on Saturday in Las Vegas – including a double-dip for Prochazka.

  • Lillard, Blazers pull away from Nets, stay unbeaten on trip

    NEW YORK (AP) Damian Lillard pulled up from deep and then did it again, looking strong in what he says may be his toughest season physically. Maybe he's feeling good enough to carry the Trail Blazers out of an unwanted spot in the standings. Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 on Friday night to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.

  • CG: NYM@PHI - 5/1/21

    Condensed Game: Michael Conforto's home run lifts Mets over Phillies, 5-4

  • NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

    (Reuters) -The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. "I'm going to put the work in, I'm going to do what it takes," Lawrence, who led Clemson to three straight ACC championship titles, told reporters.

  • Lions GM Brad Holmes looks to have sniped a player from the Eagles

    The Detroit Lions have endured players getting sniped before their pick in the draft, but GM Brad Holmes might've done it himself

  • Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

    Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.

  • Bryce Harper ejected after yet another terrible call by MLB umpires

    MLB umpires just can't seem to get these calls right this season.

  • Micah Parsons thinks Washington got a steal with their 7th round pick

    Washington has added another defensive end to the roster, one that some see as a steal.

  • Detroit Lions 7th-rounder Jermar Jefferson: I thought I'd be drafted in 3rd or 4th round

    The Detroit Lions took Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft. He thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Grades: Final analysis for all 32 teams after seven rounds

    The 2021 NFL Draft is over, and now it's time to hand out draft grades for all 32 teams. Here's our analysis of the best and worst picks from the seven rounds.