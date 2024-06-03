Saegertown set for a state playoff rematch

The Saegertown baseball team is in a familiar position.

Saegertown (18-3) is set to play Bishop Canevin (16-4) in the first round of PIAA playoffs today at Plum High School at 2 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s first round game. Last year, Saegertown defeated the Crusaders 6-0 off of Henry Shaffer’s no-hitter.

This year, head coach Nick Leslie is hoping his team can repeat last year’s success by playing how they’ve played all season.

“Hopefully by getting back to our brand of baseball, pitchers throwing quality strikes, defense making the routine plays and our offense applying pressure every inning,” Leslie said. “We went away from that in the D10 finals. Bishop Canevin is a good team. For us to have a good outcome, we need to get back to those core values.”

Saegertown has three pitchers with at least 26 innings pitched. Freshman Blake Burchill has a .78 ERA, William Shaffer has a 2.01 ERA and Wyatt Burchill is at 2.62.

Offensively, Blake Burchill (.603), DeMarcus Manning (.456) and Levi Gardner (.435) lead the way. Blake Burchill has the most hits with 35. Manning has 26 with Wyatt Burchill and Gardner each at 20.

“Playoff baseball is unpredictable. The best team doesn’t always win. Our confidence has be grounded in our preparation and how we’ve played most of the year,” Leslie said. “We use former Chicago Cubs manager, Joe Maddon’s quote, ‘Try not to suck’, before games. The boys have fun with it. Having fun might be the biggest key to our success.”

Bishop Canevin’s Tyler Maddix and Jackson Maddix each have more than 60 strike outs on the season in 41.2 and 32 innings pitched, respectively. Jackson Maddix boasts a 1.53 ERA with Tyler Maddix at 2.69.

At the plate, Dom Varley leads with 26 hits and 29 runs with a .542 average. Tyler Maddix has a .532 average with 27 RBIs and 25 hits.

The winner of today’s game will play Eden Christian or Conemaugh Township in the state quarterfinals on Thursday.