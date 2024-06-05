Saegertown returns to the state playoffs, first time since 2019

The Saegertown (14-3) boys volleyball is in the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2019 and the Panthers are slated to battle undefeated Mars (20-0), the WPIAL champion.

Mars is ranked No. 4 in the state in the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. Saegertown is ranked No. 7.

“We have not seen them in tournament play. I’ve watched them online a few times. They have some athletes, no doubt, it’s a big school,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “Just like anything else, if we’re playing well I like our chances against anybody.”

The Fightin’ Planets had three players named to the all-section team in the WPIAL. Senior outside hitter Ryan Ceh (6-foot-5), junior outside hitter Derek Platek (6-foot-4) and junior setter Kyler Robinson (5-foot-10).

Saegertown’s offense is ran through freshman setter Jackson Scott. Seniors Collin Jones, Cody Huson and Sam Draa see a lot of swings on the outside. Grant Anthony and Josh Weaver play a lot of minutes in the middle with Mason Allio starting at libero.