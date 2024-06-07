Saegertown to lean on quality pitching in state quarterfinals

The Saegertown baseball team will play Bishop Carroll in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal round today at Seneca Valley High School at noon.

Bishop Carroll (11-13) played a regular season schedule full of teams in higher classifications and the experience paid off in the playoffs. After losing the District 6 championship game to Bishop McCort, the Huskies defeated defending state champion Clarion 9-3 on Monday.

Mark Mento and Jacob Gregg each have more than 40 innings pitched this season. Mento has an ERA of 2.53 with 40 strikeouts, 2 walks and 16 earned runs. Gregg has an ERA of 4.57 with 35 strikeouts, 23 walks and 27 earned runs. Mento threw 73 pitches in Monday’s game and is available to pitch today.

Offensively, three players are over 20 hits this season led by Luke Repko. Cullen Myers and Preston Gillin each have 22.

Saegertown (19-3) is the District 10 runner-up and defeated WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin 8-0 on Monday.

The Panthers have a deep pitching staff with five pitchers clocking at least 10 innings on the mound this season. William Shaffer delivered a complete game effort on Monday and allowed two hits. Shaffer is unavailable today, but Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie could hand the ball to four other capable starters.

“The very first thing is we need quality pitching. We have some pitchers left. Blake Burchill, the freshman, has done a nice job for us this year,” Leslie said. “Levi Gardner, DeMarcus Manning and Wyatt Burchill are all available. I foresee all of them are probably gonna throw at some point today.”

Blake Burchill has three earned runs in 27 innings on the bump with 22 strikeouts and four walks. Wyatt Burchill has 10 earned runs in 26.2 innings with 26 strikeouts and 14 walks. Gardner and Manning have pitched the least with 11.2 and 10 innings, respectively. They’ve combined for six earned runs.

Blake Burchill leads the attack with 36 hits, 31 runs and 30 RBIs. Mannings has 28 hits with 10 doubles and Wyatt Burchill has 22 hits with four triples. Also above 17 hits on the year are Levi Gardner (20), Luke Young (19), Shaffer (18), Blake Leslie (18) and Everett Garnder (17).

The winner of today’s game will move on to the semifinals and play either Eden Christian or Avella.