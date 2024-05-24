Saegertown handles business vs. Cambridge, advances to finals

May 24—Allegheny College was the site of the District 10 Class 1A baseball semifinals between Saegertown and Cambridge Springs on Thursday. The Panthers offense lit up the scoreboard, winning 11-1 and advancing to the finals for a rematch with West Middlesex.

Saegertown got its scoring started early, bring three runs home in the first inning. Saegertown scored at least one run in all five innings. The Saegertown pitching staff limited Cambridge Springs' offense, allowing one hit and one run. The Panthers defense played well behind their pitching, getting outs when they needed to.

"We put together a decent effort," said Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie. "Pitching was a little rocky at times tonight. We did a really nice job of situational baseball, situational offense."

Wyatt Burchill and Levi Gardner led the Saegertown offense. Burchill went 2-for-2 at the plate, batting in three runs and scoring one. Gardner went 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and knocking in two. Blake Burchill, Blake Leslie, D. Manning and T. Mosbacher all tallied RBIs for the Panthers.

Despite giving up one hit, Cambridge Springs had opportunities to score more runs on the Saegertown pitching staff. But, the pitching held strong despite situations with multiple baserunners to prevent Cambridge Springs from closing the lead.

"All season they've done a really good job with runners on," said Leslie. "The defense becomes more aware with runners on and they were able to make some plays behind them."

The Cambridge Springs offense was led by Preston Gorton. Gorton went 1-for-2 at the plate. Josh Gorton walked twice as well. The Blue Devils offense struggled to score runs, but getting runners on base wasn't the problem.

"Anytime you have a rivalry game it brings a lot of emotions," said Cambridge Springs head coach Eugene Pabon. "Our team came out right in the beginning ready to fight."

And fight they did. The Blue Devils started with a bang, after a first pitch swing from Preston Gorton gave Cambridge Springs a man on and a lot of momentum.

"We got Brett Kania back on the mound for tonight's game," said Pabon. "He's dealt with some health issues this season, but to get him back for a playoff game was exciting and that helped the morale of the team.

Kania pitched just under four innings, allowing five hits and six earned runs.

Cambridge Springs finishes the season with a 9-10 record. The Blue Devils are senior-heavy this year, but that doesn't mean the future isn't bright.

"We have eight seniors that have really paved the road for these underclassman," said Pabon. "They showed them what hard work is and what it means to come back next year and be ready to play."

For Cambridge Springs, the season ends. But for Saegertown, a familiar opponent faces them in the finals: West Middlesex. In last years class 1A final, Saegertown lost 2-0. This time, the Panthers are ready to set a new story on the path toward a title.

"We lost last year," said freshman Blake Burchill. "We have to get them back. I'm confident that we can win, we've been close together playing ball since we were little."

The finals will take place on Monday, with a time and location to be announced.

"It's a rematch of last year," said Leslie. "We're a different team now than we were last year so I think the message is just to come out and play our game."

------

Cambridge Springs (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) P. Gorton 2-0-1-0, J. Gorton 1-0-0-0, Kania 2-0-0-0, Riley 2-0-0-0, Ross 2-0-0-0, Doubet 2-0-0-0, Mazzadra 1-1-0-0, Simmerman 2-0-0-0, Smith 1-0-0-0. Totals 15-1-1-0.

Saegertown (11)

(AB-R-H-BI) L. Gardner 4-2-2-2, Young 1-3-0-0, B. Burchill 2-2-1-2, W. Burchill 2-1-2-3, Leslie 1-0-0-1, Manning 2-1-2-2, Shaffer 3-0-1-0, Jordan 1-1-0-0, Mosbacher 1-1-1-1, E. Gardner 3-0-0-0. Totals 20-11-9-11.

Cambridge Springs 000 01x x — 1 1 1

Saegertown 311 24x x — 11 9 4

BATTING

2B: S — Manning, L. Gardner, W. Burchill.

3B: S — B. Burchill, L. Gardner, W. Burchill.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Kania LP 3.2-5-7-6-1-5, Simmerman 1-4-4-4-0-0; S — Shaffer WP 3-1-0-0-2-3, W. Burchill 2-0-1-0-2-1.

