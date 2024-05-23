Saegertown gets past Cochranton to earn title berth

May 23—The last couple of years have ended the same way for the Saegertown boys volleyball team. The Panthers face Cochranton in the district semifinals, only to walk away empty-handed.

On Wednesday at Allegheny College, the Panthers finally got over the hump. Saegertown swept Cochranton 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-21) in the District 10 semifinal round to punch a ticket to the district final.

"We've had a great team the past few years, one of the top 10 teams in the state, and we just could not get past Cochranton or Meadville when it came to crunch time," Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. "These seniors that played in those matches over the past couple of years, it's huge for them. It's huge for our program to watch those guys go through everything then finally get over the hump against a Cochranton team that, even though they lost some things from last year, is still a very good team."

Saegertown breezed through the opener, but the next two sets were battles. Freshman Jackson Scott set up seniors Collin Jones and Sam Draa for 10 and eight kills, respectively. Both seniors, as well as Cody Huson, were pivotal in earning points at crucial times for the Panthers.

"This was such a big goal of ours. We've been talking all year that we want to make the state playoffs and we've been waiting a long time for that," Jones said. "I'm really excited about this group to keep going."

Jones and Draa have been starters and seen a lot of playing time for several years. They were excited to finally earn a trip to the finals. The top two seeds in the district advance to the state playoff tournament, so Saegertown is guaranteed at least two more matches.

"The last few years you make it there and you're right there on the hill and we fell short every time," Draa said. "This year we got over that hump finally and have beat some of those teams we haven't beaten in years."

Saegertown played with a lot of emotion on Wednesday. It's a trait of the Panthers that Johnson hopes they bring with them on their playoff campaign.

"It was good to see it in a big match. Sometimes it disappears on us in big matches," Johnson said. "Sometimes we do that in matches that don't have a lot on the line, but it gets tight, we don't do that. We did it tonight and I was happy to see that.

"Hopefully we can keep that going. You need to have a little bit of that if you want to be successful."

Saegertown will face Meadville on Wednesday in the District 10 Class 2A championship.

The Bulldogs are another team the Panthers have struggled against in recent years.

"It's a team we've seen a lot over the past years. They're a great team with a lot of great players. We've taken sets off of them and come close to beating them in tournaments. I'm excited for it."

"It's all fun now. Regardless of what happens, this is a team we want to play," Draa added.

Cochranton senior Dawson Carroll had 31 assists. Fellow seniors Noah Cummings and Fisher Dudzic had 11 and five kills, respectively. Sophomore Brady Rynd added 13.

"We fought pretty hard in those two sets. I thought we played pretty well in every facet of the game," Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. "The area that Saegertown had the advantage all night was in the serve-receive. Their passing kept them in system all night whereas we were running our offense from off the net the entire time. It's tough to beat a good team that way."

Cochranton's season came to an end. With it, the end of the line for a group of seniors that made Cochranton history last season when the Cardinals played for the first state title in program history. The senior class consists of Carroll, Cummings, Dudzic, Jude Wagner and Gavin Sekerski.

"We're proud of them. They played big parts over the last couple years," Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. "Whether they were on the court or playing against those teams in practice. It's a good group of guys. A great group with great personalities so we're gonna miss them, but they had a good season."

