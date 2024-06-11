Saegertown faces Eden for chance at state finals

Saegertown’s baseball team will face Eden Christian today at Slippery Rock University at 3 p.m in the PIAA semifinals.

Saegertown (19-3) is the second seed from District 10. Eden Christian (17-6) is the second seed from District 7.

The Panthers have a tough task ahead of them if they want to advance to the championship game. But, the task at hand is all Saegertown is thinking about, not the result.

“We are preparing for this game the same way we’ve prepared for the last 23 games,” said Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie. “It’s just another game. Practice has been energetic and crisp. The boys are having fun and playing free.”

Saegertown will turn to Blake Burchill, DeMarcus Manning and Levi Gardner to lead its offense. Burchill leads the team in several stats, including batting average, slugging percentage and OPS. Burchill recorded a .559 average, a .882 slugging percentage and a 1.482 OPS. Manning has been hot as of late, coming off of a four-RBI game against Bishop Carroll when Manning hit his second home run of the year.

“Our guys are prepared and have a good plan,” Leslie said. “But, all it takes is one player on the mound to have a great day and that can shut down the offense. There’s no tomorrow in the state playoffs, so we are going to use everything we can in our bag of tricks today to scratch out as many runs as we can.”

Gardner has stolen 15 bases this year, and recorded a .444 average.

William Shaffer has been the workhorse for Saegertown this year, pitching the most innings with 38. Shaffer is 5-0 this season, recording an ERA of 1.64. Wyatt Burchill and Blake Burchill have also seen a lot of time on the mound, a testament to the Panthers’ depth at the position. Blake Burchill started the game versus the Huskies on Thursday, pitching five shutout innings.

With all of the pitching depth Saegertown has, Eden most likely won’t know who will be starting until first pitch.

“There’s a slight advantage there,” Leslie said. “Eden’s in the same boat. They’ve got two lefties, (Luca) Natale and (Noah) Emswiler and a righty (Brady) Hull. It can be hard to game plan for three different pitchers going into a game.”

The winner of this game will move on to the Class 1A state championship game, where they will face the winner of Bishop McCort and Faith Christian. Bishop McCort is the first seed from District 6. Faith Christian is the first seed from District 1. The championship game will be held at Medlar Field at Penn State University on Friday.