Saegertown blanks Bishop Canevin 8-0

PLUM — Saegertown sophomore William Shaffer tossed a complete game shutout and led the Panthers to an 8-0 win against Bishop Canevin on Monday in the first round of the PIAA tournament.

Shaffer struck out five, walked three and allowed two hits across seven innings. His performance came one year after his older brother, Henry, delivered a no-hitter against Bishop Canevin in the first round of the 2023 PIAA playoffs.

"He did everything he needed to do on the mound. He executed pitches, pitched ahead in counts and made guys feel uncomfortable," Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie said. "I think really if you look at it, Henry was a fantastic player for us and had a fantastic career. I think William made that step forward this year and this was kind of a statement game for him on the mound. He gets out of the shadow of his brother."

Offensively, Wyatt Burchill and DeMarcus Manning each had two hits. Manning delivered a two-run homer in the third inning and Burchill had a double in the fifth. Manning finished with three RBIs and Blake Leslie added two.

"It's what we've been doing all year. We got quality pitching today. We played real tight defense and made all the routine plays," Leslie said. "Offensively, we created chaos. We got guys on, we ran, we bunted, we got big hits and got pressure on their pitcher."

Saegertown defeated the WPIAL champion in the PIAA Class 1A first round and will advance to the state quarterfinals on Thursday where they will play Clarion. Clarion defeated Saegertown last season in the quarterfinals and went on to win the state championship.

------------

Saegertown (8)

(AB-R-H-BI) L. Gardner 2-2-0-0, Young 3-0-0-0, B. Burchill 4-1-1-1, W. Burchill 3-2-2-0, Leslie 2-1-1-2, Manning 3-1-2-3, Shaffer 3-0-0-1, Mosbacher 3-0-0-0, E. Gardner 2-1-1-0. Totals 25-8-7-7.

Bishop Canevin (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Varley 3-0-0-0, Olszewski 2-0-0-0, Maddix 3-0-0-0, Glover 2-0-0-0, White 2-0-1-0, Andruscik 2-0-1-0, Maddix 3-0-0-0, Golembiewski 3-0-0-0, Didon 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-2-0.

Saegertown 105 020 0 — 8 7 1

Bishop Canevin 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

BATTING

2B: S — W. Burchill.

HR: S — Manning.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Shaffer 7-2-0-0-5-3; BC — Maddix 5-7-8-8-6-4, Olszewski 2-0-0-0-0-0.