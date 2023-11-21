Sadness and Tears in Buenos Aires as Massa Supporters React to Javier Milei's Presidential Win

The hopeful joy of Sergio Massa’s supporters was quickly replaced by sadness as they reacted to Javier Mile’s victory in the Argentine presidential election, on Sunday, November 19.

Footage captured in the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, by video journalist Facundo Florit, shows Massa supporters begin Sunday in good spirits, waving flags, playing instruments, and cheering.

The mood then turns somber as they gather later in the evening to watch his concession speech, with many people in tears.

Milei secured 55.7 percent of votes, against 44.3 percent for the Peronist candidate Massa.

“Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins,” said Milei in his victory speech.

Milei’s winning margin was the biggest since Argentina’s return of democracy, local media said. Credit: Facundo Florit via Storyful