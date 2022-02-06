Sadio Mane misses penalty in AFCON final amid Mohamed Salah drama (video)

Sadio Mane missed a penalty kick in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Egypt, with his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah heavily involved in a truly dramatic moment.

After just five minutes Senegal were awarded a penalty kick as Mohamed Abdelmonem took out Saliou Ciss in the box.

There was a lengthy delay as Ciss received treatment and during that period.

And that is when the real drama arrived.

What happened?

During the break for the injury, Mohamed Salah went up to Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal (better known as Gabaski) and was telling him where Sadio Mane would put the penalty kick.

His Liverpool teammate Mane seemed to take exception to that and wandered over.

He then appeared to tell Gabaski where he was going to put the penalty kick and pointed to the right corner. Salah then tried to tell the goalkeeper something else as Mane walked away.

Moments later Mane smashed the penalty kick straight down the middle as Gabaski saved it.

Well, this is going to be awkward when the duo get back to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp is probably sat somewhere not feeling too great about trying to sort out this situation, as the duo have clashed before at Burnley when Mane wasn’t happy with Salah.

Watch the incident in full

Check out the video below to see Mane miss the penalty kick and the incident in full.

