Sadio Mane issues classy apology to Ederson following 'accidental collision'

Sadio Mane says he is 'so sorry' Ederson was hurt in the incident - EPA

Sadio Mane has apologised to Ederson after kicking the Manchester City goalkeeper in the face in Liverpool's 5-0 defeat at the Etihad on Saturday.

Mane was given a straight a red card after his high foot collided with the Brazilian while trying to latch onto a through ball.

Ederson received lengrthy treatment on the pitch before being taken to a nearby medical centre to have x-rays on potential cheek and jaw fracture.

"I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery," Mane wrote in a post to his Instagram page.

A despondent Sadio Mane is consoled by Mo Salah Credit: EPA

"I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it.

"I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he believed his striker was 'unlucky' to be sent off.

"I was outside with Pep and we both didn't think it's a red card," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"I'm sure enough people will find a reason to say it's 100% a red card," said the German. "Sadio is very, very upset. He was shocked about the situation.

"In the game everybody thought the goalkeeper was seriously injured - I'm not sure what happened but he was running around after the game so not as serious as everybody thought."

Ederson receives oxygen on the Etihad pitch Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola conceded the incident was an unfortunate accident but refused to be drawn on whether he thought it warranted a red card.

"I can't think Mane is the sort of player to make a hard action against the goalkeeper's face," said Guardiola.

"He follows the ball and after that he found the action is dangerous - but I'm pretty sure it was not a red card for Walker against Everton."

Ederson was able to return to the ground to watch the final few minutes of the game and later posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up.

Ederson confirms he is alive and well. �� pic.twitter.com/CRGa8IKj5P — City Watch (@City_Watch) 9 September 2017

"He's not broken the bone we think and that is so important," said Guardiola.

"I don't think he will be more beautiful after that but hopefully he can come back soon."

There is no indication yet whether Ederson will be fit to start Manchester City's first Champions League match against Feyenoord on Wednesday.