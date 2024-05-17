Sadiku urges Celtic to enjoy final game of the season

Elena Sadiku has urged her players to enjoy Sunday's game against Hibs at Parkhead.

The Swede's side are top of the table as they prepare to take on the Edinburgh outfit in their final game of the season.

A win effectively clinches the league title for Celtic, given their significantly better goal difference than Rangers.

"We know it's the last game we have but we're very excited because we know what it can mean for us," Sadiku said.

"This game is going to be treated exactly the same as all the others. Everybody knows what the game is going to mean for us.

"We all know what's on the line, we just need to enjoy it as well. We've put ourselves into this position and that's something we should be proud of."