Sadiku 'so excited' for Celtic's title chance at Parkhead

Elena Sadiku "can't wait" for the final game of the season at Parkhead as Celtic eye the title.

The Swede's side host Hibs on Sunday and are one victory away from lifting their first SWPL trophy.

Celtic, level on points with Rangers, kept their place at the top and enhanced their goal difference to 16 with a 3-1 victory over Hearts at Oriam.

"I'm very pleased with the first half," Sadiku said.

"It's exactly how I want us to play. Some of our football was incredible and I'm so proud of the girls for it.

"We got the job done, the aim for us is always winning games. We just need to focus on what we need to do and we will win games.

"I can't wait [for Sunday] I'm so excited. We all know what the game is about, playing at Paradise, hopefully we can get so much support and have a great day together."