Sadie Hansen ready to go for NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

May 21—VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Sadie Hasen has had an unforgettable year at Valley City State University.

It all started in August.

In addition to her eight NSAA Setter of the Week mentions, the three-year starter for the Vikings volleyball team was also named to the NSAA First-Team All-Conference team for the first time in her career. Hansen, an Oakes High School Class of 2021 grad, was named the North Star Athletic Association Setter of the Year and was named to the All-America Third Team.

For the first time in multiple seasons, the Vikings won more than 20 games. On Nov. 14, it was announced that the team would face Central Methodist University in the opening round of the NAIA Volleyball Tournament after earning its first bid to the national tournament in program history.

VCSU defeated Central Methodist 3-1 on Nov. 18. With the win, the Vikings advanced to the NAIA Pool Play round in the National Volleyball Championship Tournament for the first time in program history. The NAIA National Tournament was held Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The Vikings went 0-2 in pool play.

After the national tourney concluded, Hansen took some time off before she began training for her junior track and field season.

"Typically, I would start indoor track a week or two after volleyball ended but we went the farthest we could in volleyball and I decided I needed time to relax and rest," Hansen said. "Balancing two completely different sports isn't easy and I have to prioritize my time and what's important to me. The support from my coaches is wonderful and I'm very grateful that they all encourage me to be the very best I can be."

The VCSU junior started training for track after Christmas break. 2024 marks the junior's third year with the track and field program.

As a freshman, Hansen placed third in shot put, fifth in discus and 11th in hammer throw at the NSAA Championships. Her top marks were 37.66 meters in discus, 36.52 meters in hammer and 11.97 meters in the shot put. Hansen was named the VCSU Athletics Newcomer of the Year for her achievements in volleyball and track and field

Last spring, Hansen competed at nine of the Vikings' outdoor meets. She placed fourth in shot put and javelin, sixth in discus, and 12th in the hammer throw at the NSAA Conference Championships.

Hansen beat her last year's personal record in javelin by more than four meters this spring.

Hansen said VCSU throwers will practice Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for at least 90 minutes but sometimes up to two hours. On Wednesday the throwers will do some yoga to loosen muscles while still incorporating some body weight exercise.

"I will do lots of reps during practice and drills — especially with indoor," Hansen said. "Competing in four throws it's hard to get each in every week, but I try my best to balance all of them. I spend more time practicing javelin and shot put since those are my better throws and I enjoy practicing them."

Hansen competes in javelin, shotput, discus and sometimes the hammer throw.

"It's so hard to throw and some people don't realize that," Hansen said. "The technique that goes into the throws are difficult to learn and one small mistake can mess up the whole throw. My main goal was to go to nationals in either javelin or shot put. I wanted to play at conference in shotput and javelin as well."

Hansen will be making her first appearance at nationals after qualifying with a throw of 39.95 meters at the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Conference Championships. She is ranked 29th out of 31 national competitors in the women's javelin.

Hansen qualified for the NAIA National Meet on her third throw in the preliminary round of the women's javelin contest. Hansen said her first throw ended in a scratch as the javelin went outside the sector. The junior rebounded with an average throw, then clutched up on her third go-around to end up qualifying.

"I think I'm my biggest motivator when it comes to throwing or anything I do," Hansen said. "I try to be better than I was yesterday and be patient. I don't compare myself to others because I can't be them and they can't be me which is why I stay focused on myself and what I need to do to compete."

Hansen will be competing alongside her teammate, Kendra Odegard.

Odegard, a Lisbon, North Dakota, native, enters the national meet with the top throw in the NAIA this season. Her mark of 46.55 meters from the NSAA Championships is more than eight feet farther than the current second-best throw in the NAIA.

It is Odegard's third straight year qualifying for the national meet. She finished fourth at nationals last season and earned All-American honors with a throw of 45.08 meters. The national champion last season threw 47.27 meters.

The 2024 NAIA Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships are set to begin on Wednesday in Marion, Indiana. Hansen is set to compete on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"(This year) has been such a blessing which I will forever be grateful for," Hansen said. "God has blessed me with these cool experiences and making memories with teammates. I'm so thankful."