Saddiq Bey tied Pistons’ all-time rookie 3-point record vs. Bucks

On Wednesday, Detroit Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey made a bit of team history after catching fire from beyond the arc during a 130-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bey recorded a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while he shot 6-of-10 from 3-point range. His six triples tied the Pistons’ all-time single-game rookie record, set by Allan Houston versus the Charlotte Hornets on April 23, 1994.

His double-double was just the second recorded by a rookie this season.

Bey nearly came close to tying the record on Jan. 1 when he drained five 3s in a win over the Boston Celtics. His 19 total triples this season lead all rookies and they are the most by a Pistons rookie through the first seven games of a career.

After the game, Bey credited the organization for his quick start.

“I think it’s a credit to the coaching staff, organization, the players, everybody,” Bey said. “We had a short training camp so we were thrown into the fire early, which was good to get the experience. I think just day by day keep continuing to go through experiences and continue to work and just try to get better each and every day.”

The Pistons received a devastating blow on Wednesday when it was announced rookie Killian Hayes suffered a torn labrum in his hip. His return to playing is still to be determined but the team will certainly rely more on Bey and the rest of the players moving forward.

Bey was perhaps the best shooter in this year’s rookie class and that marksmanship has been on full display to begin the season. He may have gone scoreless in his debut but has made up for it since and has looked to be among the early rookie stars.

