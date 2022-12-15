Saddiq Bey with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Henry Cavill and DC Studios chief James Gunn announced Wednesday the actor will not reprise his role in the next Superman project, which will focus on the superhero's early life.
Joakim Noah crashed Tom Thibodeau's press conference ahead of the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the New York Knicks and the two old colleagues had jokes for each other.
Donte DiVincenzo is in his first season with the Warriors, but already can sense this year's team isn't playing the way they are supposed to.
These players are now available to be dealt if the need arises.
As much as NBA owners and general managers like to believe otherwise, successful teams aren’t math: they’re science. Just look at the state of the once-promising Timberwolves
'Twas Dec. 15, the unofficial start to NBA trade season, when all through the league, 90% of players are eligible to be dealt, even Marvin Bagley. General managers offer players aplenty, in hopes another pays a pretty penny.
Trade market intel for Pistons forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunnigham’s injury, Nerlens Noel suitors, and Alec Burks.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Steph Curry looked like he was on his way to a 50-point night. And then disaster struck when he injured his left shoulder midway through the Warriors' loss Wednesday night.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90 on Wednesday night.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
"I do believe that. They want to trade me."
Lineker said he was focused on calling out corruption, regardless of which country was hosting the tournament
"This is gonna hurt."
The Cubs did not advance in talks with top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa beyond discussing range and parameters, before pivoting to Dansby Swanson.
There was no cutting down the nets or taking pictures with the trophy as both teams were ushered out of the building as quickly as possible.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Is there an actual chance France could have 2022 Ballon dOr winner Karim Benzema on the pitch for Sundays FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina?
Duren made some history on Wednesday with a monster night on the glass to help the Pistons knock off the Hornets on the road.